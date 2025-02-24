UN adopts Ukraine's resolution condemning Russia, US votes against

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted Ukraine's resolution condemning Russian aggression, but the US voted against it along with Russia and 16 other countries.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the voting results on the tabloid on X (Twitter) from the EU delegation

Details: Ukraine's resolution was supported by 93 votes in favour, while 18 countries voted against it – including the United States, which had previously criticised the document.

Alongside the US, the countries voting against included Russia, Belarus, Hungary, Israel, North Korea, the Central African Republic, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Mali, Sudan, Niger, Nicaragua, Palau and the Marshall Islands.

The resolution, proposed by the European Union and Ukraine, refers to "the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine" and demands that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders".

In contrast, the shorter resolution proposed by the US expressed sorrow over the "the tragic loss of life throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict" and "implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia".

Background: Media reports indicated that the US had been pressuring other nations not to support Ukraine’s resolution and instead vote for the American proposal.

