Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy

Oleh PavliukThursday, 17 April 2025, 19:34
Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy for the Middle East, is spreading Russian narratives through his statements about potentially including Ukrainian territories in a "peace agreement".

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists on 17 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will never recognise temporarily occupied territories as Russian and this position remains unchanged.

Quote: "I believe Mr Witkoff has adopted Russia’s strategy. I think it’s very dangerous because he is – consciously or unconsciously, I don’t know – spreading Russian narratives."

More details: The president added that Trump’s envoy has no mandate to "discuss Ukrainian territories," which belong to the Ukrainian people.

Quote: "So I really don’t understand what he’s talking about. We’ve heard all this before as nonsense from Mr Putin. I didn’t think he had people spreading these narratives in other civilised countries. So I don’t take it seriously."

Background: 

  • Witkoff stated on Fox News that a peace deal would involve settling the issue of the "five territories", though he did not specify which ones.
  • Previously, in a high-profile interview with Tucker Carlson, Witkoff claimed that the biggest issue in this conflict was the "so-called four regions", but then listed five: "Donbas, Crimea, Luhansk, and two more".
  • Following these remarks, Reuters reported that some of Witkoff’s statements and actions regarding Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine have drawn criticism in the White House and among Republicans.

