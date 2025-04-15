All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump's envoy Witkoff says key to peace deal in Ukraine revolves around "five territories"

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 15 April 2025, 10:05
Trump's envoy Witkoff says key to peace deal in Ukraine revolves around five territories
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, has described his recent talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as "compelling" and mentioned "five territories" as the focal point of the negotiations.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Witkoff said that he discussed with Putin the steps that could end the war in Ukraine and potentially open new business opportunities.

Advertisement:

He claims Putin asked him to ensure "a permanent peace", which "took a while for us to get to," Witkoff added.

The key to a comprehensive agreement, Witkoff said, revolves around "five territories".

"This peace deal is about these so-called five territories, but there’s so much more to it," he stated.

Advertisement:

Witkoff added that "we might be on the verge of something that would be very, very important for the world at large".

He also stated that he sees "a possibility to reshape the Russian-United States relationship through some very compelling commercial opportunities that I think give real stability to the region too".

Background:

  • On 11 April, Witkoff met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, where they discussed a potential pathway to resolving the war in Ukraine. Russian state media outlets say the meeting lasted 4.5 hours.
  • This is not the first time Witkoff has spoken about Russian-occupied territories in the context of "resolving" the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • In his widely discussed interview with Tucker Carlson, Witkoff said that "the biggest issue in this conflict is the so-called four regions," referring to "Donbas, Crimea, Luhansk, and two others", in his words.
  • Following such statements, Reuters reported that certain actions and comments by the US President’s envoy regarding the settlement of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine drew criticism from both the White House and Republican Party members.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian drone launch base in Kursk Oblast, killing up to 20 drone operators
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
Fox News calls Kyiv a "Russian city" during Easter service broadcast
"Sooner or later, life will triumph": Zelenskyy's Easter greetings to Ukrainians
All News
USA
Vance expresses outrage after Zelenskyy accused him of justifying Putin's actions
US lawmakers introduce bill on support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia – Reuters
Trump says war in Ukraine is "Biden's war, not mine"
RECENT NEWS
17:29
Russian authorities to close nine mines in occupied Donbas
16:21
Ukraine's defence forces once again thwart Russian offensive in Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
15:51
Naftogaz lost 50% of gas production due to Russian attacks, has restored over half
15:27
European Commission promises better trade terms for Ukraine after 5 June
15:22
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian drone launch base in Kursk Oblast, killing up to 20 drone operators
14:12
Trump's Ukraine failure: when will the US president stop giving in to Putin?
13:51
Kremlin satisfied with US statements that Ukraine will not join NATO
13:47
Zelenskyy reacts to Pope Francis' death
13:25
Ukrainian paratroopers and their brothers-in-arms capture nine Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast – video
12:50
Shellings, drones, attacks: Ukraine's border guards did not experience Russian promised "truce"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: