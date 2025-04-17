Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim that Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia’s missile strike on central Sumy, which killed dozens of civilians, cannot in any way be described as a mistake, as US President Donald Trump had claimed.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists on 17 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked to comment on the White House’s reaction – particularly President Trump’s – to recent Russian strikes on the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and Sumy, Zelenskyy declined to directly criticise the Oval Office incumbent. Trump had said that, as he was told, the Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake".

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy paused for a long moment after the question. Instead of addressing Trump’s words directly, he pointed out that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the Russian strike on Sumy.

The president noted that much stronger reactions had come from many other partners.

Quote: "The softer response from the American political administration… It's varied. I think the administration’s soft response reflects the continuation of their current policy. I believe they think that this kind of diplomacy, this format, will help bring the war to an end."

Advertisement:

More details: Zelenskyy added that the strike on Sumy cannot be called a mistake because "it was murder" – the missile hit the city centre, not a combat zone.

Quote: "You strike a city centre with missiles – not just one missile – and if it’s not just one, it can’t be a mistake. And then… when cluster munitions are used, what kind of losses are you expecting to see from the side you’re striking?"

Background:

President Trump previously claimed that he had "nothing to do" with the war in Ukraine and stated that he had been told the Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake".

Trump also partly blamed the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but also placed responsibility on Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!