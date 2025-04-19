Three Russian soldiers escape after mass desertion attempt in Russia's Krasnodar

A hundred Russian soldiers are reported to have attempted to defect from a military unit in the city of Krasnodar, with three managing to escape.

Source: Russian Telegram-based outlet Baza; Telegram channel Ostorozhno, Novosti

Details: Russian media reports indicate that the group was being held in a secured area within the unit's premises and attempted to flee.

Advertisement:

Security forces cordoned off the area and no official comment has been made for 12 hours.

Reports say that seven soldiers succeeded in breaking through the fence. Four were later apprehended, while three remain at large.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!