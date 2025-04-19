All Sections
Russian drones target Kyiv, Ukrainian air defences engaged

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 April 2025, 18:03
Stock photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian air defence units are responding to a Russian-launched drone in Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Quote from the Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defences are responding to an enemy UAV in the capital.

We urge you not to leave the shelters until the air raid is over."

Details: Meanwhile, Klitschko reported Russian drones in the plural.

"Air defence units are engaging enemy UAVs on the left bank of the capital," he reported.

An air-raid warning was issued in the capital at 17:10.

At 18:58 the all clear was given.

