Russian drones target Kyiv, Ukrainian air defences engaged
Saturday, 19 April 2025, 18:03
Ukrainian air defence units are responding to a Russian-launched drone in Kyiv.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko
Quote from the Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defences are responding to an enemy UAV in the capital.
We urge you not to leave the shelters until the air raid is over."
Details: Meanwhile, Klitschko reported Russian drones in the plural.
"Air defence units are engaging enemy UAVs on the left bank of the capital," he reported.
An air-raid warning was issued in the capital at 17:10.
At 18:58 the all clear was given.
