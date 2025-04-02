Putin's envoy to visit Washington for meeting with Witkoff – CNN

Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev will visit Washington this week for a meeting with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East.

Source: CNN, citing sources

Details: According to CNN, this meeting will take place to discuss strengthening relations between the two countries.

CNN added that Dmitriev's visit would be the first by a Russian official to Washington for talks since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and marks another step in the noticeable warming of relations between the two countries following Trump's return to office.

Dmitriev is a close adviser to Putin and visited Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in February with other Russian officials to begin discussions on a settlement to end the war in Ukraine.

He had also worked with Witkoff on securing the release of American teacher Marc Fogel, which Trump's administration welcomed as a gesture of goodwill.

CNN noted that US authorities had temporarily lifted sanctions on Dmitriev, allowing the State Department to issue him a visa to enter the United States.

Background: Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev has been under sanctions from the US, Canada, the EU, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand since February 2022.

