Poland confirms transfer of Russian agent to Ukraine

Poland has confirmed that it has handed over a Ukrainian citizen suspected of working for Russia to Ukraine.

Source: Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak via Polish news agency PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) earlier announced that Poland had handed over a Russian agent belonging to the entourage of pro-Russian figure Viktor Medvedchuk, who is currently hiding in Russia.

Ukrainian media reports suggest the person in question is Kyrylo Molchanov, a "political expert" and propagandist.

Commenting on the reports, Siemoniak said that the transfer was a routine legal procedure and part of cooperation between rule-of-law states.

Quote: "Suspects wanted for crimes are deported to Poland… and if we have a Ukrainian citizen wanted by Ukraine, we deport them there. This is normal cooperation between states governed by the rule of law… It’s routine."

More details: In 2022, Molchanov left Ukraine for Russia, where he became one of the key ideologues behind Kremlin-linked media projects. He also became a frequent guest on Russian propaganda television.

It was also reported earlier that Polish internal security agency ABW had detained a 47-year-old Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of working for Russian intelligence services.

