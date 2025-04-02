Russian government acknowledges lack of foreign companies willing to resume operations in country's market

Despite claims by Russian authorities about a large number of companies from "unfriendly" countries seeking to return to Russia, not a single one has submitted an application to resume operations in the Russian market.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov

Details: "So far, we have no concrete applications on this matter," Chebeskov stated.

He said that the Russian government reviewed requests this week from four foreign companies wishing to exit Russia. Chebeskov noted that while the number of withdrawing companies has decreased and most are relatively unknown, the flow of applications has not stopped.

The Moscow Times reiterates that after the Russia-US negotiations on Ukraine began in February, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that some Western companies that had left the country wanted to return. He instructed the government to develop a procedure for approving the resumption of foreign business operations in Russia.

Additionally, Kirill Dmitriev, one of Putin's appointed negotiators with Washington and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), stated that "global companies are lining up to return to Russia". However, the largest companies that left the country have not confirmed this.

Background:

Putin revoked a decision to transfer the assets of the Italian home appliance manufacturer Ariston to Gazprom Household Systems.

Russia expects several US companies to resume operations in its market as early as the second quarter of 2025.

Putin ordered his Cabinet of Ministers to prepare for the return of Western companies to the Russian market.

Major South Korean companies are reportedly considering a potential return to the Russian market.

