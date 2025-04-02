US Representatives will not attend Ramstein meeting for first time – Defense News

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will not attend the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) on 11 April.

Source: Defense News portal, citing sources in Europe and an American source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Defense News, Hegseth will not join the Ramstein meeting either in person or online.

Advertisement:

The Pentagon is also not expected to send senior officials or other representatives who usually accompany the secretary.

As an American official told Defense News, the US is still assessing how exactly its representatives will participate in various formats supporting Ukraine, including those related to military assistance.

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group may become the first without the US presence, which founded the format in 2022 and has coordinated its work ever since.

Advertisement:

Background:

Since the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency, the United Kingdom has taken over the leading role in Ramstein and chaired the previous meeting of the format in February.

At that Ramstein meeting, Hegseth declared that a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is not a realistic goal and that the US does not consider NATO membership for Ukraine a realistic outcome of a negotiated war settlement.

The United Kingdom and Germany will co-chair the discussions at the upcoming meeting, which will take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!