Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic

The new US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, said on 12 February that a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is not a realistic goal, and that the US does not consider NATO membership for Ukraine a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement of the war.

Source: Hegseth in his speech at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group) in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hegseth said US President Donald Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine through diplomatic means. He stressed that this issue must be viewed from a realistic perspective.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will only end this devastating war and establish a durable peace... with a realistic assessment of the battlefield. We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine. But we must start by recognising that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective."

Details: The Pentagon chief added that chasing this illusionary goal would only prolong the war and cause more suffering.

He said that a durable peace in Ukraine must be based on robust security guarantees to ensure that the war does not begin again: "This must not be Minsk 3.0."

In this context, he said that "the United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement".

Instead, he added, any security guarantees must be backed by capable European and non-European troops.

Quote: "If these troops are deployed as peacekeepers in Ukraine at any point, they should be deployed as part of a non-NATO mission, and they should not be covered under Article 5. There also must be robust international oversight of the line of contact."

Details: He added that "there will not be US troops deployed to Ukraine" as part of any security guarantee.

Background:

Media reports suggest the new US Defense Secretary will not announce new arms supplies for Ukrainian soldiers at the Ramstein meeting.

The Pentagon chief is expected to reaffirm President Trump's commitment to a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Support UP or become our patron!