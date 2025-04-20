Russians launch combined attack on Kherson Oblast: one killed, several injured
Sunday, 20 April 2025, 08:32
Russian forces launched a combined strike on the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on 19 April, killing one civilian.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: A 58-year-old man sustained fatal injuries.
Four other people were injured.
Russian troops targeted residential areas across several settlements in the oblast. Four apartment buildings and 19 houses were damaged. Gas pipelines, outbuildings, a garage and civilian vehicles were also hit.
