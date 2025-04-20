"Sooner or later, life will triumph": Zelenskyy's Easter greetings to Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended Easter greetings to Ukrainians and stated that sooner or later, evil will retreat and life will prevail.

Quote: "Evil may have its hour, but God will have His day. This is one of the meanings enshrined in the story of Christ. Of His earthly suffering and death – and of His resurrection, and the truth that sooner or later, yet inevitably, evil will retreat, and life will triumph.

That is what we have wanted for all 1,152 days [of the full-scale war – ed.]. We are united in this. Every day – and especially today, when Ukrainians of all Christian denominations celebrate Easter on the same date. Together. We fight for Ukraine together. And we pray for Ukraine together.

May evil’s hour end. May the day of life arrive. The day of peace. The day of Ukraine. The day that lasts for centuries. And we will be able to come together again. At one table. On a peaceful Easter."

