Ukraine's General Staff reports 20 combat clashes overnight amid "Easter ceasefire"

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 April 2025, 09:53
Ukrainian tank in action. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Twenty combat engagements occurred in the combat zone between 22:00 and 08:00 on 19-20 April – significantly fewer than in previous days.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The General Staff also reported on the situation across the front line on 19 April.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops attempted two unsuccessful assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Mala Shapkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, 14 combat engagements were recorded as Russian forces attempted to advance near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Nove and Yampolivka, as well as towards Torske, Hrekivka, Hlushchenkove, Olhivka and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near the village of Verkhniokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian units came under attack 18 times near the settlements of Toretsk, Druzhba, Dachne and towards Diliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders countered 39 Russian assaults near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Sribne, Bohdanivka, Troitske, Novotoretske, Svyrydonivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Kotliarivka and Andriivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks near the settlements of Pryvilne, Novosilka and Kostiantynopil.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks towards the settlement of Mala Tokmachka and near Novoandriivka.

No offensive actions were recorded on the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts.

In the combat zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 20 Russian attacks over the past day. Russian forces launched 15 airstrikes using 25 guided aerial bombs and carried out 356 artillery attacks, including eight with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

No signs of offensive group formations were detected on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

