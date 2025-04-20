Rostyslav Bohutskyi, a 25-year-old Ukrainian bandsman of the 36th Marine Brigade, has been brought back from Russian captivity. He was taken prisoner at the Illich Iron and Steel Works in the city of Mariupol three years ago.

Source: Rostyslav’s mother Kateryna Bohutska on Instagram

Details: In total, two marine bandsmen were released in the prisoner swap on 19 April. The second bandsman is 24-year-old Andrii Herasymov.

Rostyslav Bohutskyi

Rostyslav Bohutskyi was a saxophonist in the military band of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. During the defence of Mariupol in 2022, he was wounded and captured on 12 April.

His cousin, Tetiana Savenetska-Fursa, founded the public organisation Music in Captivity to raise awareness of imprisoned bandsmen.

"[Bandsmen] go through the same beatings as other soldiers. In addition, they are forced to stand on a stool and sing the Russian national anthem and Russian songs for 10 hours a day. It’s physically and emotionally exhausting.

In 2022, a young man from our band, Sviatoslav, was tortured to death in captivity. Like my brother, he played the saxophone. He was only 22. His body was brought back only in 2023, and the family was finally able to bury him," Tetiana told Tochka Skhodu in an interview.

One of Rostyslav’s fellow prisoners who was released said that Rosryslav suffered a heart attack in early 2025.

Background: On 19 April, a total of 277 soldiers were brought back to Ukraine during the prisoner exchange.

