Ukraine brings back 277 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos, video

A total of 277 soldiers were brought back to Ukraine during the prisoner exchange on 19 April.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukrainian soldiers brought back on 19 April. Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Another 277 soldiers were brought back home from Russian captivity.

Advertisement:

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service and border guards. They defended Mariupol and other fronts in Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk Oblasts."

Details: Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in arranging the exchange, with particular thanks to the United Arab Emirates for mediating.

Ukrainian soldiers brought back on 19 April. Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that 246 soldiers were returned as part of a prisoner exchange, and another 31 were released outside the exchange.

Advertisement:

Coordination Headquarters report that most of the returned soldiers are young men born after 2000. Among them is a female servicewoman who had been held captive since May 2022.

Ukrainian soldiers brought back on 19 April. Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

The group includes 268 privates and non-commissioned officers, as well as 9 officers.

This marks the fourth exchange of 2025 and the 63rd overall since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian soldiers brought back on 19 April. Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

So far this year, 596 Ukrainians have returned home through exchanges, while an additional 53 defenders were released outside of formal exchanges.

Since March 2022, a total of 4,552 Ukrainians have been freed via negotiation and 529 more have been released outside of exchange processes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!