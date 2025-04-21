Zelenskyy reacts to Pope Francis' death

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the news of the death of Pope Francis.

Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church.



He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We… pic.twitter.com/Ww6NtsbWWS Advertisement: — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 21, 2025

Details: Zelenskyy noted that millions of believers around the world are mourning the death of the pontiff.

Quote: "His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church. He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Pope at the Vatican in October 2024, his third audience with the pontiff. He presented Francis with a painting depicting the Russians’ war crimes in Bucha. At the time, Zelenskyy said that the issue of bringing back prisoners was the main focus of the meeting.

Last year, referring to the war unleashed by Russia, Pope Francis said that Ukraine should have the "courage of the white flag" and conduct negotiations.

Francis's words drew widespread criticism, and a Vatican spokesperson subsequently issued a statement explaining them, noting that negotiations are never a surrender.

