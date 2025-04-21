All Sections
Russian authorities to close nine mines in occupied Donbas

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 21 April 2025, 17:29
Russian authorities to close nine mines in occupied Donbas
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian companies that in 2024 leased 15 coal mines in occupied Donbas, or the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics", have refused to develop 9 of them.

Source: Russian news agency RBC, citing sources

Details: The reason given is the unprofitability of the mines due to current global coal prices and high costs.

Now, investors are trying to return them to the "authorities" of the occupied regions for further liquidation.

This information was confirmed by the Ukrainian Centre for Countering Disinformation.

"The occupation authorities believe that investors should pay for the development of a technical project for the liquidation and operation of the facilities until they are mothballed or liquidated. Investors, on the other hand, believe that this should be done by the authorities, as it involves considerable costs – up to 3 billion roubles (over US$32 million) per year," the Centre for Countering Disinformation said in a statement.

Of the nine mines, two in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic are leased by Impex-Don, and another seven in the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic are leased by Donskie Ugli Trading House.

Background: A company associated with the son of former pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has sold half a million tonnes of coal from the occupied territories of Ukraine over the past two years.

