All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian Telegram channel posts alleged photos of Putin's 10-year-old son

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 April 2025, 15:28
Russian Telegram channel posts alleged photos of Putin's 10-year-old son
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russia’s 72-year-old ruler Vladimir Putin has long kept his personal life hidden from both his subjects and the press. But photos that claim to show one of his secret children have surfaced online.

Source: VChK-OGPU Telegram channel

Details: An image claimed to be of 10-year-old Ivan Putin, said to be the son of Vladimir Putin and Russian gymnast Alina Kabaeva, has been published by the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU.

Advertisement:
An image supposedly depicting Ivan Putin.
An image supposedly depicting Ivan Putin.
Photo: VChK-OGPU Telegram channel

"VChK-OGPU has obtained photographs of the most secret and perhaps the loneliest boy in Russia. This is Ivan Putin. He rarely interacts with other children, spending all his time with bodyguards, governesses and tutors – living the life of Tutti the heir [a character from the Russian children’s story The Three Fat Men – ed.]," the post states.

 

The anonymous authors add: "Our channel has learned that up until autumn 2023, Ivan could still occasionally be spotted at public events (the photos were taken during such appearances and do not contain classified or private information), but then these ‘public outings’ stopped."

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • In 2024, journalists found that Putin and Kabaeva likely have two children together, Ivan and Vladimir. The children are said to live in isolation in Valdai, Putin’s residence north of Moscow. 
  • Putin has two adult daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, from his marriage to his first wife Lyudmila.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Putinchildren
Advertisement:
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Exhumation of remains of Poles killed in 1945 begins in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
All News
Putin
Politico: Putin's sham Easter truce was marketing ploy aimed at Trump, Paris says
Putin admits strike on civilian facility in Sumy, but offers cynical "justification"
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
RECENT NEWS
20:14
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
20:07
UK to buy New Zealand-made SYOS Aerospace drones for Ukraine in US$40m deal – photos
19:51
Women no longer go out to work, fearing rape by Wagner mercenaries: how Russia is colonising Africa
19:10
US to present demands to Russia as part of its "peace proposals" – Bloomberg
18:42
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
18:34
EU to unveil roadmap to phase out Russian energy imports
18:17
Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video
18:14
FT: NATO chief will urge US not to force Ukraine into unfavourable peace deal
18:06
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence exposes Russians who took almost 360,000 archive documents from Kherson
18:05
Now is not the time to discuss Crimea's status, says Macron
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: