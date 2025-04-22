Russian Telegram channel posts alleged photos of Putin's 10-year-old son

Russia’s 72-year-old ruler Vladimir Putin has long kept his personal life hidden from both his subjects and the press. But photos that claim to show one of his secret children have surfaced online.

Source: VChK-OGPU Telegram channel

Details: An image claimed to be of 10-year-old Ivan Putin, said to be the son of Vladimir Putin and Russian gymnast Alina Kabaeva, has been published by the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU.

An image supposedly depicting Ivan Putin. Photo: VChK-OGPU Telegram channel

"VChK-OGPU has obtained photographs of the most secret and perhaps the loneliest boy in Russia. This is Ivan Putin. He rarely interacts with other children, spending all his time with bodyguards, governesses and tutors – living the life of Tutti the heir [a character from the Russian children’s story The Three Fat Men – ed.]," the post states.

The anonymous authors add: "Our channel has learned that up until autumn 2023, Ivan could still occasionally be spotted at public events (the photos were taken during such appearances and do not contain classified or private information), but then these ‘public outings’ stopped."

Background:

In 2024, journalists found that Putin and Kabaeva likely have two children together, Ivan and Vladimir. The children are said to live in isolation in Valdai, Putin’s residence north of Moscow.

Putin has two adult daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, from his marriage to his first wife Lyudmila.

