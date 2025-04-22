Switzerland joins EU sanctions against Russian media
Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 19:21
The Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs has taken steps to align the country with the European Union’s restrictions on eight Russian media outlets.
Source: a statement by the Swiss government published on Tuesday 22 April, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The Department has amended annexes 8 and 25 of the Ordinance on Measures Connected with the Situation in Ukraine.
"Eight organisations have been added to Annex 25 and the existing entries concerning 158 individuals and organisations in Annex 8 have been updated," the statement reads.
The new restrictions will take effect on Wednesday 23 April.
Background:
- On 24 February, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU approved its 16th package of sanctions against Russia.
- At that time, the EU decided to suspend the EU broadcasting licences of eight Russian media outlets: EADaily / Eurasia Daily, Fondsk, Lenta, NewsFront, RuBaltic, SouthFront, Strategic Culture Foundation and Krasnaya Zvezda / Tvzvezda.
