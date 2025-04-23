All Sections
Hotel complex on fire in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian attack – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 23 April 2025, 07:23
Hotel complex on fire in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian attack – photos
Building on fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire has broken out in a hotel and restaurant complex in the Brovary district in Kyiv Oblast due to falling debris from a Russian UAV.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The State Emergency Service noted that two separate buildings had caught fire.

Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

 
Firefighter trying to reach the scene of the fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

No casualties have been reported.

 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

