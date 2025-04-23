Hotel complex on fire in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian attack – photos

Building on fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire has broken out in a hotel and restaurant complex in the Brovary district in Kyiv Oblast due to falling debris from a Russian UAV.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The State Emergency Service noted that two separate buildings had caught fire.

Advertisement:

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Firefighter trying to reach the scene of the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

No casualties have been reported.

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighter extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!



