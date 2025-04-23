Hotel complex on fire in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian attack – photos
Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 07:23
A fire has broken out in a hotel and restaurant complex in the Brovary district in Kyiv Oblast due to falling debris from a Russian UAV.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The State Emergency Service noted that two separate buildings had caught fire.
Firefighters extinguished the fire.
No casualties have been reported.
