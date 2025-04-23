Two people injured in Russian attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast – photo

Russian forces shelled the town of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 23 April, injuring two civilians.

Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration

Quote: "At 10:00, the city came under enemy fire again. [The Russians attacked with] FABs, Aleksandrova and Khortytska streets".

Aftermath of the attack Photo: Vadym Liakh

Details: Two people were injured in the attack, one of whom is in a very serious condition. The attack also caused extensive damage to the residential area, with multiple homes either destroyed or severely damaged.

