Ukraine ready to negotiate, but not to surrender, Ukraine's economy minister says

Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 15:12
Yuliia Svyrydenko. Stock photo: Getty Images

Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, has said that Ukraine is ready to negotiate but not to surrender, following a meeting in London to end the war waged by Russia.

Source: European Pravda; Ukrainian minister on X (Twitter)

Details: Svyrydenko pointed out that Ukraine will not agree to an agreement that will allow Russia to "regroup and return with greater violence".

Quote from Svyrydenko: "As Ukraine’s delegation meets with partners in London today, we reaffirm a principled position: Ukraine is ready to negotiate—but not to surrender."

More details: Svyrydenko says that a complete ceasefire on land, in the air and at sea is a necessary first step, and if "Russia opts for a limited pause, Ukraine will respond in kind."

Quote from Svyrydenko: "Our people will not accept a frozen conflict disguised as peace. We will never recognise the occupation of Crimea. And if NATO membership is not granted, Ukraine will require binding security guarantees—ones strong enough to deter future aggression and clear enough to ensure lasting peace."

Background:

  • It was expected that negotiations for a peaceful settlement would take place in London on 23 April at the level of the foreign ministers of five states.
  • However, the UK Foreign Office later announced that the ministerial talks had been postponed and meetings would now be held at the level of senior officials.
  • Meanwhile, the media reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump handed over a one-page document to Ukraine last week in Paris, which was presented as a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement. The main points of the proposal are outlined in this news item.

