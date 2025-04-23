All Sections
London peace talks at ministerial level postponed, UK says

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 23 April 2025, 11:00
London peace talks at ministerial level postponed, UK says
Minister-level peace talks on the war in Ukraine scheduled for Wednesday in London and set to be chaired by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy have been postponed.

Source: The Guardian, citing the UK Foreign Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a statement, the UK Foreign Office stated that "the Ukraine peace talks meeting with foreign ministers today is being postponed. Official level talks will continue but these are closed to media."

The meeting was to be attended by foreign ministers from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Ukraine.

Background: 

  • Earlier reports indicated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would not attend the talks. Instead, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is expected to participate.
  • Subsequent media reports suggested that the foreign ministers of France and Germany were also likely to cancel their visits to London.
  • Meanwhile, Sky News reported that Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha was scheduled to visit London to hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, David Lammy.
  • The downgrading of the diplomatic level of the talks comes as Trump and his team intensify pressure on Kyiv and Moscow to reach a ceasefire.
  • The US "peace proposal" to be discussed in London includes the recognition of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea – a position rejected by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.
  • Last week, the Trump administration handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris, outlining the main points of the US president’s "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
