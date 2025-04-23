London peace talks at ministerial level postponed, UK says
Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 11:00
Minister-level peace talks on the war in Ukraine scheduled for Wednesday in London and set to be chaired by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy have been postponed.
Source: The Guardian, citing the UK Foreign Office, as reported by European Pravda
Details: In a statement, the UK Foreign Office stated that "the Ukraine peace talks meeting with foreign ministers today is being postponed. Official level talks will continue but these are closed to media."
Advertisement:
The meeting was to be attended by foreign ministers from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Ukraine.
Background:
- Earlier reports indicated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would not attend the talks. Instead, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is expected to participate.
- Subsequent media reports suggested that the foreign ministers of France and Germany were also likely to cancel their visits to London.
- Meanwhile, Sky News reported that Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha was scheduled to visit London to hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, David Lammy.
- The downgrading of the diplomatic level of the talks comes as Trump and his team intensify pressure on Kyiv and Moscow to reach a ceasefire.
- The US "peace proposal" to be discussed in London includes the recognition of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea – a position rejected by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.
- Last week, the Trump administration handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris, outlining the main points of the US president’s "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!