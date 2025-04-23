All Sections
Car explodes in Moscow-City business centre in Russia – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 23 April 2025, 16:01
Smoke in the Moscow International Business Centre. Photo: RIA Novosti

A car has exploded in an underground car park in the Afimall City shopping centre, located within the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moscow-City.

Source: Russian state news agency TASS, citing the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: "The Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in Moscow received a report about a fire on Presnenskaya Embankment. A car is on fire in the underground car park of an administrative building," the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations stated.

Emergency services reported that the fire was preceded by an explosion.

Later, TASS changed the report, using the wording that the fire had been preceded by a "bang" in the car. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene to tackle a fire that had been rated as level 2 in terms of complexity, but it was downgraded upon arrival. Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway.

Later on, TASS, citing emergency services, reported that construction materials and pressurised containers were on fire in the car park in the Afimall City shopping centre. Several of the containers exploded.

Background: RIA Novosti recently posted – and later removed – a video showing Russian drones that were striking Ukraine being operated from the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moscow-City.

