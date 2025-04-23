Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration

Lithuanian Minister of Defence Dovilė Šakalienė has announced that Lithuanian military volunteer Tomas Valentėlis, who was killed in action while serving in the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will be posthumously awarded one of the country’s highest military decorations.

Source: Delfi, a Latvian media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the funeral ceremony for Valentėlis in Vilnius, Šakalienė stated that he would be posthumously awarded the highest decoration of the National Defence System.

Šakalienė said that the issue of commemorating the fallen soldier will also be considered in the future.

Quote: "Of course, we will consult with the family [of the fallen soldier – ed.], because in this case we must take into account their wishes. In this situation, we might propose some additional measures, but we have based our actions on the wishes expressed by family members."

Details: She added that the Ukrainian troops, in which the Lithuanian volunteer served, would also provide support to Valentėlis’s family.

Background:

On 23 April, a funeral ceremony for Tomas Valentėlis took place at the Cathedral of St Ignatius of Loyola in Vilnius, attended by President Gitanas Nausėda. The remains of Valentėlis were brought to Lithuania last weekend.

Valentėlis was killed in action while fighting for Ukraine in March 2025. He had been serving in the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since August 2024.

