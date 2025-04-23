All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 23 April 2025, 19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
Tomas Valentėlis. Photo: LRT

Lithuanian Minister of Defence Dovilė Šakalienė has announced that Lithuanian military volunteer Tomas Valentėlis, who was killed in action while serving in the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will be posthumously awarded one of the country’s highest military decorations.

Source: Delfi, a Latvian media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the funeral ceremony for Valentėlis in Vilnius, Šakalienė stated that he would be posthumously awarded the highest decoration of the National Defence System.

Advertisement:

Šakalienė said that the issue of commemorating the fallen soldier will also be considered in the future.

Quote: "Of course, we will consult with the family [of the fallen soldier – ed.], because in this case we must take into account their wishes. In this situation, we might propose some additional measures, but we have based our actions on the wishes expressed by family members." 

Details: She added that the Ukrainian troops, in which the Lithuanian volunteer served, would also provide support to Valentėlis’s family.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 23 April, a funeral ceremony for Tomas Valentėlis took place at the Cathedral of St Ignatius of Loyola in Vilnius, attended by President Gitanas Nausėda. The remains of Valentėlis were brought to Lithuania last weekend.
  • Valentėlis was killed in action while fighting for Ukraine in March 2025. He had been serving in the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since August 2024.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Lithuaniakilled in action
Advertisement:
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Exhumation of remains of Poles killed in 1945 begins in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
All News
Lithuania
Ukraine receives 55 vehicles and 4 generators from Lithuanian gas transmission firm
Civilised world must stop barbaric Russia by force, says Lithuanian president
Lithuania pledges €30 million in aid to Ukraine at Ramstein meeting
RECENT NEWS
20:14
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
20:07
UK to buy New Zealand-made SYOS Aerospace drones for Ukraine in US$40m deal – photos
19:51
Women no longer go out to work, fearing rape by Wagner mercenaries: how Russia is colonising Africa
19:10
US to present demands to Russia as part of its "peace proposals" – Bloomberg
18:42
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
18:34
EU to unveil roadmap to phase out Russian energy imports
18:17
Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video
18:14
FT: NATO chief will urge US not to force Ukraine into unfavourable peace deal
18:06
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence exposes Russians who took almost 360,000 archive documents from Kherson
18:05
Now is not the time to discuss Crimea's status, says Macron
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: