Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 9 April 2025, 11:57
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
Tomas Valentėlis. Photo: LRT

The body of Tomas Valentėlis, a Lithuanian soldier who fought for Ukraine against Russia, was retrieved from the battlefield on the night of 6-7 April.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Another Lithuanian military volunteer, who goes by the alias Jara and who served alongside Valentėlis, reported his death.

"It all happened overnight. Tomas's documents and personal belongings were not found – it's possible he had already been searched by the enemy," he said.

Tomas's father, Dainius Valentėlis, confirmed the information to the broadcaster.

Background: 

  • In January, it was reported that another volunteer from Georgia, Kakha Tilidze, along with Edgars Platonovs from Latvia and Richard S. from Austria, had been killed in action while fighting for Ukraine.
  • That same month, it was also reported that Filip Antosiak, a 19-year-old Polish military volunteer who had left his studies in the UK to join a Ukrainian strike UAV unit, had been killed in action near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

