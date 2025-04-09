Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia

The body of Tomas Valentėlis, a Lithuanian soldier who fought for Ukraine against Russia, was retrieved from the battlefield on the night of 6-7 April.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Another Lithuanian military volunteer, who goes by the alias Jara and who served alongside Valentėlis, reported his death.

Advertisement:

"It all happened overnight. Tomas's documents and personal belongings were not found – it's possible he had already been searched by the enemy," he said.

Tomas's father, Dainius Valentėlis, confirmed the information to the broadcaster.

Background:

Advertisement:

In January, it was reported that another volunteer from Georgia, Kakha Tilidze, along with Edgars Platonovs from Latvia and Richard S. from Austria, had been killed in action while fighting for Ukraine.

That same month, it was also reported that Filip Antosiak, a 19-year-old Polish military volunteer who had left his studies in the UK to join a Ukrainian strike UAV unit, had been killed in action near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!