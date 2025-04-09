Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 11:57
The body of Tomas Valentėlis, a Lithuanian soldier who fought for Ukraine against Russia, was retrieved from the battlefield on the night of 6-7 April.
Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Another Lithuanian military volunteer, who goes by the alias Jara and who served alongside Valentėlis, reported his death.
"It all happened overnight. Tomas's documents and personal belongings were not found – it's possible he had already been searched by the enemy," he said.
Tomas's father, Dainius Valentėlis, confirmed the information to the broadcaster.
Background:
- In January, it was reported that another volunteer from Georgia, Kakha Tilidze, along with Edgars Platonovs from Latvia and Richard S. from Austria, had been killed in action while fighting for Ukraine.
- That same month, it was also reported that Filip Antosiak, a 19-year-old Polish military volunteer who had left his studies in the UK to join a Ukrainian strike UAV unit, had been killed in action near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.
