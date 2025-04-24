All Sections
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 24 April 2025, 04:00
Person rescued from under the rubble. Photo: Getty Images

The city of Kyiv came under a combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. As of 06:06, nine people have been killed and 63 injured, including six children and a pregnant woman.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Klitschko: "Already 21 people injured have been hospitalised. Three children and a pregnant woman are among them."

Details: As of 02:27, Klitschko reported that 12 people had been injured in the Russian attack on the capital. He added that the Sviatoshynskyi district had been affected the most. Fires broke out at six locations. There is damage. Emergency services are working at the scenes.

Earlier, Tkachenko reported that the following aftermath of the Russian strike had been recorded as of 01:40:

The Holosiivskyi district: two fires as a result of the enemy attack.

The Shevchenkivskyi district: four fires.

The Sviatoshynskyi district: early reports indicate fires at three locations.

Garages, houses and cars were affected. Information was received about five injured people, including a child.

Hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded.

 
Emergency workers operating at one of the scenes
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As of 03:38, one person was known to have been killed and 50 injured. Of those, 35 were hospitalised, including six children. Another 15 received treatment at the scene.

As of 03:53, the death toll had risen to two.

Quote from Klitschko: "Two people have been killed in the capital. A total of 54 people have been injured. Thirty-eight of them, including six children, have been hospitalised. The others received help at the scene."

 
Search and rescue dog inspecting the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Rescue workers
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: The State Emergency Service reported at 06:06 that, according to early reports, nine people had been killed, 63 injured and 42 taken to hospital, including six children.

