Russia attacks Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles

The Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 23-24 April.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne.Dnipro

Details: The first reports of explosions came at 01:13 from Suspilne correspondents in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Later, Lysak reported new attacks.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Pavlohrad is under enemy attack again. The threat continues. Stay in safe places."

Background: Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 April, using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!