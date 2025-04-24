Russia attacks Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles
Thursday, 24 April 2025, 03:18
The Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 23-24 April.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne.Dnipro
Details: The first reports of explosions came at 01:13 from Suspilne correspondents in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Later, Lysak reported new attacks.
Quote: "Pavlohrad is under enemy attack again. The threat continues. Stay in safe places."
Background: Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 April, using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.
