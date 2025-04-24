All Sections
Russia loses 1,060 soldiers and 3 tanks in 24 hours

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 24 April 2025, 08:39
Russia loses 1,060 soldiers and 3 tanks in 24 hours
Ukrainian drone operators. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,060 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 3 tanks and 49 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 945,330 (+1,060) military personnel;
  • 10,694 (+3) tanks;
  • 22,312 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 26,823 (+49) artillery systems;
  • 1,369 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,141 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 33,660 (+134) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,148 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 45,755 (+134) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,860 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

