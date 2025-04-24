Russia loses 1,060 soldiers and 3 tanks in 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,060 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 3 tanks and 49 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 945,330 (+1,060) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,694 (+3) tanks;

tanks; 22,312 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 26,823 (+49) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,369 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,141 (+0) air defence systems;

370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

335 (+0) helicopters;

33,660 (+134) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,148 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

45,755 (+134) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,860 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!