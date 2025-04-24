Russians hit civilian with drone in Kherson Oblast: man in serious condition
Thursday, 24 April 2025, 09:55
The Russians attacked a 61-year-old man with a drone in Havrylivka, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of 24 April. He has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "At the time of the enemy attack, a 61-year-old local resident was at home. He suffered a blast injury, multiple wounds to the chest and a bruised heart."
Advertisement:
Details: The local authorities said that the man has been hospitalised in a serious condition. Doctors are fighting for his life.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!