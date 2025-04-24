All Sections
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16,000 people take refuge in metro, Lukianivska station damaged – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 24 April 2025, 10:22
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16,000 people take refuge in metro, Lukianivska station damaged – photo
Lukianivska metro station. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

During the large-scale combined attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 23-24 April, 16,000 people took refuge in metro stations, and Lukianivska metro station was damaged in a Russian attack for the fifth time.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Metro on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, Lukianivska station was damaged for the fifth time, in particular the glass dome and the facade were damaged, a part of the chipboard was torn out by the blast wave, and the lettering was slashed [by shrapnel]."

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Metro specialists are actively working to deal with the aftermath. Some gound-level areas of the station are temporarily fenced off.

"Nevertheless, passenger traffic is safe, the station is operating on schedule as usual," the metro stated.

More than 16,000 people, including 1,660 children, reportedly took refuge in Kyiv metro stations during the large-scale combined Russian attack on the capital.

Currently, 46 underground stations are operating around the clock in shelter mode. All lobbies are open for the duration of the air-raid warning. The staff on duty provides modular benches, folding chairs, blankets and mattresses. Meanwhile, metro workers advise everyone to take warm clothes when going to the station at night.

Kyiv
