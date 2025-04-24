All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Swedish fighter jets on NATO patrol in Poland scramble for first time due to Russian aircraft

Mariya YemetsThursday, 24 April 2025, 11:28
Swedish fighter jets on NATO patrol in Poland scramble for first time due to Russian aircraft
Photo: NATO Air Command on X

Swedish Gripen fighter jets, which began patrolling NATO airspace from Poland in April, have been scrambled for the first time due to the presence of a Russian military aircraft.

Source: NATO Air Command on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Swedish Gripens, deployed for NATO airspace patrol from Poland and based in Malbork near Gdańsk, carried out their first flight.

Advertisement:

Quote: "For the first time under NATO’s enhanced Air Policing, Swedish Gripen scramble in response to Russian aircraft close to NATO airspace."

Advertisement:

Details: NATO Air Command also added that the work of the Swedish pilots, who are on duty alongside British forces, demonstrates "seamless integration".

Background:

  • In April, Swedish fighter jets began patrolling NATO airspace from Poland for the first time since Sweden joined the Alliance.
  • On the morning of 24 April, Poland scrambled its air force in response to a Russian missile attack on Ukraine, which has become standard procedure in such situations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandRussia
Advertisement:
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Exhumation of remains of Poles killed in 1945 begins in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
All News
Poland
Polish foreign minister and his US counterpart discuss Ukraine talks and pressure on Russia
"They will be first to suffer": Russia threatens Poland and Baltic states
Polish foreign minister accuses Hungary of lacking "moral clarity" on Russia
RECENT NEWS
20:14
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
20:07
UK to buy New Zealand-made SYOS Aerospace drones for Ukraine in US$40m deal – photos
19:51
Women no longer go out to work, fearing rape by Wagner mercenaries: how Russia is colonising Africa
19:10
US to present demands to Russia as part of its "peace proposals" – Bloomberg
18:42
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
18:34
EU to unveil roadmap to phase out Russian energy imports
18:17
Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video
18:14
FT: NATO chief will urge US not to force Ukraine into unfavourable peace deal
18:06
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence exposes Russians who took almost 360,000 archive documents from Kherson
18:05
Now is not the time to discuss Crimea's status, says Macron
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: