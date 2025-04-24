All Sections
Ukraine and US agree to begin work on free trade zone

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 24 April 2025, 11:51
Ukraine and US agree to begin work on free trade zone
Scott Bessent and Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent have agreed to begin work on establishing a free trade zone during a meeting in Washington on 23 April.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers 

Quote from Shmyhal: "We appreciate the constructive tone of the negotiations between our technical teams and look forward to further fruitful dialogue for the benefit of the Ukrainian and American people."

Details: The parties also discussed economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as financial aid to Ukraine for 2026.

Quote from Shmyhal: "The Government of Ukraine undoubtedly supports the conclusion of an agreement on economic partnership between the American and Ukrainian peoples and the creation of an investment fund for reconstruction. 

Our negotiating teams continue to work actively, as envisaged by the signed memorandum. The negotiating teams will report on their progress by 26 April."

Background:

  • On 17 April, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum confirming their intention to finalise and conclude a deal that will be beneficial to both nations.
  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy published the text of a memorandum with the US on the completion of the official agreement on economic partnership and investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
  • A new stage of negotiations on minerals will begin in the United States on 24 April. Currently, technical issues and wording related to the operation of the future investment fund are being worked out.

