Russians attack Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, killing woman

Russian troops have attacked the village of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, killing a 68-year-old woman on Thursday 24 April.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Oleksandr Prokudin: "The Russian army has attacked Bilozerka. A 68-year-old woman was killed as a result of the enemy attack."

Advertisement:

Details: The head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration reports that the woman was in the courtyard of her house at the time of the attack. He expressed his condolences to the victim's family.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that 38 settlements in the oblast and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire and air strikes over the past day. The Russian military hit critical infrastructure and residential areas of the oblast's settlements, damaging six high-rise buildings and eight houses. The Russians also damaged a pipeline, outbuildings, a garage and a car.

A total of 10 people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!