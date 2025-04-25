Russians launch most attacks on Pokrovsk front on 24 April – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 175 combat engagements have taken place on the front over the past day, with the heaviest Russian attacks occurring on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Toretsk and Kursk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 April

Quote: "Yesterday [24 April], Russian forces launched a missile strike and 110 airstrikes on positions held by Ukrainian units and populated areas, using 72 missiles and dropping 201 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 6,178 attacks, including 115 with multiple-launch rocket systems and used 3,148 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian assaults near the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove and towards Bohuslavka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian assaults. Russian troops attempted to break through near the settlements of Nove, Kolodiazi, Torske, Yampolivka and towards Olhivka, Ridkodub and Novyi Myr.

On the Siversk front, eight attacks were repelled near the settlements of Bilohorivka and towards Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 13 combat engagements took place in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Bila Hora, Predtechyne and Diliivka.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 17 assaults in the areas of Toretsk, Leonidivka, Shcherbynivka, Dachne and in the direction of Diliivka and Novospaske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 65 assaults in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zvirove, Tarasivka, Sukhyi Yar, Berezivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Chunyshyne, Oleksiivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Romanivka and Myroliubivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, 10 Russian assaults were recorded near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne and in the direction of Rozlyv and Odradne.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians made nine attempts to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Shcherbaky and towards Mala Tokmachka, but achieved no success.

On the Prydniprovske front, three Russian attempts to advance were repelled.

No combat activity was recorded on the Huliaipole and Kharkiv fronts throughout the day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of offensive group formation.

Ukrainian defence forces continue operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Over the past day, Russian forces conducted 17 airstrikes, dropped 26 guided aerial bombs and carried out 367 attacks, including 5 with multiple-launch rocket systems. A total of 27 assaults were repelled.

