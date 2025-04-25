"Every life matters": Ukrainian emergency workers rescue animals from rubble in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian emergency workers have continued clearing debris more than a day after a recent large-scale missile attack on Kyiv, rescuing not only people but also animals trapped beneath the rubble.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Details: Photos shared by the SES show rescued pets, including fluffy cats and even a hedgehog. The agency also posted touching images of emotional reunions between the pets and their owners.

Quote: "Every life matters! These two frightened furballs waited over 20 hours to be rescued from the rubble! They were found in an area of total destruction – where it seemed no life could have survived…

The emotions of one cat’s owner are hard to describe – tears of joy that her grey fluffball, a beloved family member, is alive! And this morning, emergency workers found a tiny spiky nose – a hedgehog – beneath the ruins."

Background: Just recently, rescue workers pulled a puppy out from under rubble in Sumy Oblast following a Russian airstrike.



