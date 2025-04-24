All Sections
High-rise buildings, warehouses and cars damaged and fires rage after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 24 April 2025, 07:16
High-rise buildings, warehouses and cars damaged and fires rage after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
Fire at the scene. Photo: Kalashnyk on Telegram

Two people have been injured and several five-storey residential buildings, shops, warehouses, a public transport stop and cars have been damaged in a combined Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "Two women have been injured in the Bucha district. Both experienced an acute stress reaction. All necessary treatment was provided at the scene.

Three five-storey residential buildings in the district were damaged. A fire on the roof of one of them was extinguished. Four shops, eight cars and a public transport stop were also affected."

 
Destroyed building
Photo: Kalashnyk on Telegram

Details: A warehouse and three cars were damaged in the Vyshhorod district. Fires broke out in a wooded area and in an open area of land.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Kalashnyk on Telegram

A fire also broke out in a field in the Brovary district.

The scene of  the Russian attack
Photo: Kalashnyk on Telegram

"Emergency services continue to document and deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack," Kalashnyk concluded.

 
Damaged cars
Photo: Kalashnyk on Telegram

Background:

  • Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems were responding.
  • As of 06:00, nine people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including six children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure were also recorded.

