Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: "Ukraine gets nothing"

Former UK Prime Minister and outspoken supporter of Ukraine Boris Johnson has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump’s proposals for ending the war.

Source: Johnson on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Johnson stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is indiscriminately killing Ukrainian civilians, yet is being offered the following: to retain sovereign Ukrainian territory seized by force, to control Ukraine’s future by blocking its NATO membership, to have sanctions lifted, to gain economic cooperation with the United States and to rebuild its military for another attack in a few years.

"As for Ukraine – what do they get after three years of heroic resistance against a brutal and unprovoked invasion? What is their reward for the appalling sacrifices they have made – for the sake, as they have endlessly been told, of freedom and democracy around the world?

Apart from the right to share their natural resources with the United States they get nothing," Johnson wrote.

He added that nothing in the proposed "peace plan" would realistically prevent another Russian invasion.

"If we are to prevent more atrocities by Putin then we must have a long term, credible and above all properly funded security guarantee for Ukraine – a guarantee issued by the UK, the US and all western allies," Johnson stated.

Background:

Last week, the Trump administration reportedly handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris, presenting it as the final offer for a peace deal. In it, the US shows readiness to recognise Russian control over Crimea and ease sanctions on Moscow.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration had shown Ukraine and Russia a path to peace and what the finish line should look like – and now both sides just have to say "yes".

