All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: "Ukraine gets nothing"

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 25 April 2025, 12:11
Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: Ukraine gets nothing
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Former UK Prime Minister and outspoken supporter of Ukraine Boris Johnson has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump’s proposals for ending the war.

Source: Johnson on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Johnson stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is indiscriminately killing Ukrainian civilians, yet is being offered the following: to retain sovereign Ukrainian territory seized by force, to control Ukraine’s future by blocking its NATO membership, to have sanctions lifted, to gain economic cooperation with the United States and to rebuild its military for another attack in a few years.

Advertisement:

"As for Ukraine – what do they get after three years of heroic resistance against a brutal and unprovoked invasion? What is their reward for the appalling sacrifices they have made – for the sake, as they have endlessly been told, of freedom and democracy around the world?

Apart from the right to share their natural resources with the United States they get nothing," Johnson wrote.

He added that nothing in the proposed "peace plan" would realistically prevent another Russian invasion.

Advertisement:

"If we are to prevent more atrocities by Putin then we must have a long term, credible and above all properly funded security guarantee for Ukraine – a guarantee issued by the UK, the US and all western allies," Johnson stated.

Background:

  • Last week, the Trump administration reportedly handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris, presenting it as the final offer for a peace deal. In it, the US shows readiness to recognise Russian control over Crimea and ease sanctions on Moscow.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration had shown Ukraine and Russia a path to peace and what the finish line should look like – and now both sides just have to say "yes".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

JohnsonUKTrump
Advertisement:
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign ministe
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Forensics still verifying identity and establishing cause of death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna after recieving her body
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
All News
Johnson
Boris Johnson: Zelenskyy's ratings are not 4%, they're about the same as Trump's
Ukraine's problem cannot be solved without long-term NATO membership – Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson slams Putin: "No more empire, Vladimir, you f**king idiot"
RECENT NEWS
13:42
Ukraine hands over list of Russia's violations of energy truce to US
13:39
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on planned Serbian military presence at Victory Day parade in Moscow
13:16
Ukrainian defenders crush Russian ATV assault attempt on Kupiansk front – video
12:34
updatedCar explodes near Moscow: Russian Defence Ministry general killed, Russian media report – photos, videos
12:33
Situation unstable: IAEA says shots were heard at Zaporizhzhia power plant
12:24
NATO Secretary General's 2024 report makes no mention of Ukraine's future membership
12:11
Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: "Ukraine gets nothing"
11:55
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
11:40
The Telegraph reveals new draft document on peace talks with Russia
11:30
Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: