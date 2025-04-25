US has outlined finish line for achieving peace, says US State Secretary Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that President Donald Trump’s administration has outlined the path to peace for both Ukraine and Russia and defined what the "finish line" of this process should look like.

Source: Rubio, during the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in the Oval Office, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "First of all, what was put before our partners was options to discuss about things that it would take to end a war. This war is endable. Both sides just have to agree to it. We’ve shown them the pathway forward."

Details: The secretary of state noted that discussions of these ideas have taken place.

"There was a good meeting yesterday. There will be good meetings over the weekend. We’ve shown them the finish line. We need both of them [Ukraine and Russia – ed.] to say 'yes'."

He also commented on Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv, calling it a reminder of why the war must end.

Quote: "Everyone should be thanking the president [Trump – ed.] for being a peacemaker and trying to save lives. That’s what we’re trying to do here.

It's not our war. We didn’t start it, as you know, but we are trying to end the dying. We’re trying to end the destruction and we’ve shown the path forward. We can see the finish line, but both of them have to get there."

More details: Rubio reiterated that the US administration will do "everything we can" to ultimately get both parties to agree.

Background:

Trump recently stated that the US has a specific deadline for achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, the US President said he was "not happy" with Russia’s missile strikes on Kyiv that killed at least 12 people, and told the Kremlin leader: "Vladimir, stop!"

Media reports indicate that the US will also demand that Russia recognise Ukraine’s right to maintain its own armed forces and defence industry as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

