First burials of unidentified soldiers to take place at memorial cemetery in May

The first burials of unidentified Ukrainian soldiers are planned to take place at the military memorial cemetery in May.

Source: Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Tymchenko in an interview with Censor.net

Details: Tymchenko said that the bodies of people who cannot be identified are subject to temporary burial.

Advertisement:

"In general, temporary burial is reserved for those bodies which we managed to add to the database by taking a DNA sample, but found no match. In such cases they are stored for a year," explains Klymenko's deputy.

Tymchenko said that there were also temporary burials in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts back in 2022, when the decision was made by oblast or city military administrations, because there were many bodies.

Quote: "Now it is planned that in cases where the bodies could not be identified, they will be buried in a military memorial cemetery with appropriate honours. So far, a large number of bodies are still being stored.

Advertisement:

The first group of unidentified soldiers will be buried at the military memorial cemetery in May."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!