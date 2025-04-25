National Guardsman rescues 3-year-old girl and her parents from under rubble in Kyiv

Following a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on 24 April, Ukrainian soldiers joined the efforts to clear the rubble of a destroyed building. Maksym Timoshko, a soldier from one of the units of the Northern Operational Territorial Grouping of the National Guard of Ukraine, rescued a three-year-old girl, her parents and their dog from under the rubble.

Source: National Guard on Facebook

Quote from Maksym: "First, I took the child. I handed her over to a comrade and went back for the adults. The man was seriously wounded, so I carried him straight to the ambulance and then returned for the woman and the dog.

It was difficult to reach them – I had to break down the door and act very quickly. Every second could have been the last."

Details: After the rescue, the family was evacuated from the scene of the strike and handed over to medical personnel.

Background: During the large-scale missile attack on Kyiv on the night of 23-24 April, one of the Russian missiles struck a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. Twelve people were killed and 87 injured.

