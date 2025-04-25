All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

National Guardsman rescues 3-year-old girl and her parents from under rubble in Kyiv

Olena BarsukovaFriday, 25 April 2025, 18:58
National Guardsman rescues 3-year-old girl and her parents from under rubble in Kyiv
Maksym Timoshko. Photo: Northern Operational Territorial Grouping of the National Guard of Ukraine

Following a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on 24 April, Ukrainian soldiers joined the efforts to clear the rubble of a destroyed building. Maksym Timoshko, a soldier from one of the units of the Northern Operational Territorial Grouping of the National Guard of Ukraine, rescued a three-year-old girl, her parents and their dog from under the rubble.

Source: National Guard on Facebook

Quote from Maksym: "First, I took the child. I handed her over to a comrade and went back for the adults. The man was seriously wounded, so I carried him straight to the ambulance and then returned for the woman and the dog.

Advertisement:

It was difficult to reach them – I had to break down the door and act very quickly. Every second could have been the last." 

Details: After the rescue, the family was evacuated from the scene of the strike and handed over to medical personnel.

Background: During the large-scale missile attack on Kyiv on the night of 23-24 April, one of the Russian missiles struck a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. Twelve people were killed and 87 injured.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

casualtiesattackKyiv
Advertisement:
Full text of Trump's "peace plan" unveiled by Reuters
Kyiv mayor explains his remarks about giving up territories as a "temporary solution"
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign minister
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
All News
casualties
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russians drop bomb on house in Donetsk Oblast, killing father and son – photo
Search and rescue operations at destroyed Kyiv residential building completed: 12 killed – photos
RECENT NEWS
19:45
Ukraine responds to Trump's peace plan
19:13
Ukraine to import large volumes of gas with help from EBRD
19:00
UK Intelligence: Russia stockpiled missiles during "truce" before latest strike on Ukraine
18:59
Man and his daughter killed in Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:58
National Guardsman rescues 3-year-old girl and her parents from under rubble in Kyiv
18:14
Kremlin says it "brought positions closer" with US and even discussed "direct talks" with Ukraine
17:53
Russian chargé d'affaires summoned to Lithuanian Foreign Ministry after massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv
17:50
Trump no longer has deadline for Russia-Ukraine peace deal
16:57
Zelenskyy: Missile that killed 12 in Kyiv made with 116 foreign components, majority US-made
16:49
Ship carrying looted Ukrainian grain impounded in Black Sea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: