Search and rescue operations at destroyed Kyiv residential building completed: 12 killed – photos
Friday, 25 April 2025, 08:15
Search and rescue operations at the scene of a Russian attack on a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv were completed on the morning of 25 April. The attack has claimed the lives of 12 people.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "Search and rescue operations at the scene of the Russian attack on a residential building in Kyiv have been completed. Twelve people have been killed and 87 injured."
Advertisement:
Details: Meanwhile, emergency repair works are still ongoing.
Rescue workers continue to dismantle damaged building structures.
Currently, 73 rescue workers and 25 State Emergency Service appliances are working at the scene.
Advertisement:
Background:
- Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April.
- Twelve people were killed in the Russian strike on the Sviatoshyn district. A total of 90 people were injured, 44 of whom have been hospitalised.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!