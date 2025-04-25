Search and rescue operations at destroyed Kyiv residential building completed: 12 killed – photos

Rescue workers operating at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Search and rescue operations at the scene of a Russian attack on a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv were completed on the morning of 25 April. The attack has claimed the lives of 12 people.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Search and rescue operations at the scene of the Russian attack on a residential building in Kyiv have been completed. Twelve people have been killed and 87 injured."

Rescue workers operating at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Meanwhile, emergency repair works are still ongoing.

Crane being used Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers continue to dismantle damaged building structures.

The scene of the strike Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Currently, 73 rescue workers and 25 State Emergency Service appliances are working at the scene.

Background:

Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April.

Twelve people were killed in the Russian strike on the Sviatoshyn district. A total of 90 people were injured, 44 of whom have been hospitalised.

