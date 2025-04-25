All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Search and rescue operations at destroyed Kyiv residential building completed: 12 killed – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 25 April 2025, 08:15
Search and rescue operations at destroyed Kyiv residential building completed: 12 killed – photos
Rescue workers operating at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Search and rescue operations at the scene of a Russian attack on a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv were completed on the morning of 25 April. The attack has claimed the lives of 12 people.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Search and rescue operations at the scene of the Russian attack on a residential building in Kyiv have been completed. Twelve people have been killed and 87 injured."

Advertisement:
 
Rescue workers operating at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Meanwhile, emergency repair works are still ongoing. 

 
Crane being used
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers continue to dismantle damaged building structures.

 
The scene of the strike
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Currently, 73 rescue workers and 25 State Emergency Service appliances are working at the scene.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April.
  • Twelve people were killed in the Russian strike on the Sviatoshyn district. A total of 90 people were injured, 44 of whom have been hospitalised.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivmissile strikecasualties
Advertisement:
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign ministe
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Forensics still verifying identity and establishing cause of death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna after recieving her body
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
All News
Kyiv
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
Russia deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine's interior minister says – photos
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 90, 8 killed
RECENT NEWS
13:42
Ukraine hands over list of Russia's violations of energy truce to US
13:39
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on planned Serbian military presence at Victory Day parade in Moscow
13:16
Ukrainian defenders crush Russian ATV assault attempt on Kupiansk front – video
12:34
updatedCar explodes near Moscow: Russian Defence Ministry general killed, Russian media report – photos, videos
12:33
Situation unstable: IAEA says shots were heard at Zaporizhzhia power plant
12:24
NATO Secretary General's 2024 report makes no mention of Ukraine's future membership
12:11
Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: "Ukraine gets nothing"
11:55
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
11:40
The Telegraph reveals new draft document on peace talks with Russia
11:30
Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: