Russian attack on Nikopol kills man and injures three women

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 25 April 2025, 21:32
Russian attack on Nikopol kills man and injures three women
Missiles. Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Friday 25 April, killing a resident of the district centre.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak reported that Russia had targeted the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. The district centre and the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas came under attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Three women and a man were injured and premises of a business, an office building, a store, three houses, an outbuilding, a car and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Later, Lysak reported that the 46-year-old man injured in Nikopol had died. He was brought to hospital in a critical state. The doctors fought for his life but were unfortunately unable to save him.

