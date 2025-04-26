Russia lost 1,110 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 26 April 2025, 07:52
Russia has lost 1,110 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 947,610 (+1,110) military personnel;
- 10,711 (+8) tanks;
- 22,320 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 26,965 (+70) artillery systems;
- 1,372 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,145 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 33,897 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 46,051 (+145) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,860 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
