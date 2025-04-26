All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian volunteers rescue animals in frontline Zaporizhzhia: fluffiest photo report

Olena BarsukovaSaturday, 26 April 2025, 11:46
Ukrainian volunteers rescue animals in frontline Zaporizhzhia: fluffiest photo report
Pets. Photo: Viktoriia Kozeniuk/UAnimals

A veterinary mission has visited a frontline settlement in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life)

Details: Volunteers from UAnimals, a Ukrainian animal welfare organisation, have treated, performed operations on, chipped and sterilised around 250 animals, both pets and strays.

Advertisement:
 
All Photos: Viktoriia Kozeniuk/UAnimals
 
 

The animal rescuers shared photos of the pets with Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

 
 

The organisation explained that its volunteers carry out such charity missions about once a month.

The veterinary team consists of three veterinary surgeons who provide assistance to animals nearly round-the-clock.

Advertisement:

The vets also encounter complicated cases during this work, such as eye damage or tumours.

 
 
 
 
 
 

Background: Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia featured stories of teenage animal volunteers and the animal-rescue heroine who saved over 20 disabled animals from Irpin in Kyiv Oblast at the start of the full-scale war whose photo went viral on the internet.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: We've discussed a lot
White House: Brief meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy "very productive"
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trump in Rome
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Trump's plan: Russia getting to keep occupied territories of Ukraine is "set in stone" – The Times
The Telegraph: US privately agrees to provide security guarantees for allies' troops in Ukraine
US and Ukraine face serious disagreements over terms of framework peace agreement – CNN
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Zelenskyy-Macron meeting happening right now in Rome
14:36
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first stage of Diamond League in Xiamen
14:26
Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: We've discussed a lot
14:09
Russian military helicopter violates Polish airspace
13:46
Putin received report on alleged completion of operation to liberate Kursk Oblast – map
12:58
White House: Brief meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy "very productive"
12:51
Trump and Zelenskyy given front-row seats at Pope Francis' funeral
12:46
Ukraine and NATO set priorities for joint training centre
12:02
Four injured in Russian drone strike on minibus near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
11:46
Ukrainian volunteers rescue animals in frontline Zaporizhzhia: fluffiest photo report
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: