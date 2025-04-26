Ukrainian volunteers rescue animals in frontline Zaporizhzhia: fluffiest photo report

A veterinary mission has visited a frontline settlement in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life)

Details: Volunteers from UAnimals, a Ukrainian animal welfare organisation, have treated, performed operations on, chipped and sterilised around 250 animals, both pets and strays.

All Photos: Viktoriia Kozeniuk/UAnimals

The animal rescuers shared photos of the pets with Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

The organisation explained that its volunteers carry out such charity missions about once a month.

The veterinary team consists of three veterinary surgeons who provide assistance to animals nearly round-the-clock.

The vets also encounter complicated cases during this work, such as eye damage or tumours.

