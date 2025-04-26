Ukrainian volunteers rescue animals in frontline Zaporizhzhia: fluffiest photo report
A veterinary mission has visited a frontline settlement in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life)
Details: Volunteers from UAnimals, a Ukrainian animal welfare organisation, have treated, performed operations on, chipped and sterilised around 250 animals, both pets and strays.
The animal rescuers shared photos of the pets with Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia
The organisation explained that its volunteers carry out such charity missions about once a month.
The veterinary team consists of three veterinary surgeons who provide assistance to animals nearly round-the-clock.
The vets also encounter complicated cases during this work, such as eye damage or tumours.
Background: Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia featured stories of teenage animal volunteers and the animal-rescue heroine who saved over 20 disabled animals from Irpin in Kyiv Oblast at the start of the full-scale war whose photo went viral on the internet.
