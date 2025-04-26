All Sections
Four injured in Russian drone strike on minibus near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 26 April 2025, 12:02
deepstatemap

Russian forces attacked the Shakhove hromada in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 26 April, hitting a minibus on the road. Four people have been injured in the vehicle. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The four people were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds, concussions and burns.

Among them is a 16-year-old boy.

