Four injured in Russian drone strike on minibus near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
Saturday, 26 April 2025, 12:02
Russian forces attacked the Shakhove hromada in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 26 April, hitting a minibus on the road. Four people have been injured in the vehicle. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: The four people were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds, concussions and burns.
Among them is a 16-year-old boy.
