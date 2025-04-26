Four injured in Russian drone strike on minibus near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces attacked the Shakhove hromada in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 26 April, hitting a minibus on the road. Four people have been injured in the vehicle. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The four people were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds, concussions and burns.

Among them is a 16-year-old boy.

