Trump and Zelenskyy given front-row seats at Pope Francis' funeral

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 26 April 2025, 12:51
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have been given front-row seats at the funeral of Pope Francis, contrary to earlier reports suggesting he would not be seated in the front row.

Source: Italian news agency ANSA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: ANSA reported that the changes had been made "at the last minute".

Trump and the first lady are seated in the front row, with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on one side and Estonian President Alar Karis on the other.

King Felipe of Spain is next to Karis, while French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are beside Stubb.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also in the front row, sitting a little further away from Trump.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena
Photo: Reuters

Media reports suggest that Trump, who is accustomed to being in the spotlight, might have been deeply disappointed when he saw the seating plan for Pope Francis' funeral.

The Holy See usually prefers to seat Catholic royals, particularly those from Spain and Belgium, in the front row, followed by non-Catholic royals.

It was reported that at the funeral, world leaders will be seated in alphabetical order based on their countries’ names in French, in line with diplomatic protocol established when French was the dominant language of international relations.

Trump and Zelenskyy had a brief meeting before the ceremony and, based on media reports, are expected to meet again after the funeral.

