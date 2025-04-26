Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trump in Rome

Zelenskyy and Trump. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently having a meeting with US President Donald Trump on their visit to Rome.

Source: Zelenskyy’s spokesman Serhii Nykyforov

Details: No details of the meeting between the two leaders are available at this time, but it is known that they both arrived in Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed on 21 April.

Advertisement:

Update: It was revealed later that the meeting had ended.

The presidents have arrived at the Pope’s funeral ceremony.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!