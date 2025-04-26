Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: We've discussed a lot

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump meeting. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked his American counterpart, Donald Trump, for a "very symbolic meeting" in Rome ahead of the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It was a good meeting. We've discussed a lot of things one-on-one. We hope for a result from all the things that were said.

Protecting the lives of our people. A complete and unconditional ceasefire. A reliable and lasting peace that will prevent the recurrence of war.

This is a very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic if we achieve common results. Thank you, President Donald Trump!"

